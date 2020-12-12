The lyrics Eno Kampala tebiba bizimbe gwe bwosimagila abana tebabega in one of Bobi Wine’s songs seem to be re-echoing each and every minute in NTV Login Extra presenter Tinah Teise alias Kabale Juice’s ears after she lost her iPhone 11 Pro Max to a boda guy.

The media personality opened up about the loss of her two months old phone as she lamented how a random boda guy tip-toed her and swiftly grabbed it off her hands leaving her weeping a bucket of tears

Apparently, she says that she not worried about how much the phone cost her but she is more concerned about her work that is on the phone and the disorganization that comes with losing a phone.

Most of the female celebrities who have had their phones stolen have the worst fear of having their nudes leaked and we wonder whether this is the “disorganization” that Tinah Teise could be talking about.

Read Also: Spice Diana’s phone snatched, worried about nudes leaking