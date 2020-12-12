The whole of this week rumor has been ripe revealing that Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka had secretly held an introduction ceremony at her parents’ home as she introduced to them the love of her life.

With no much proof of either photos or videos of the function, Talk N Talk show music critic Jenkins Mukasa settled the dust about the debate when he confirmed to the nation that Vinka officially introduced her husband to his parents’ the past weekend.

He went ahead and stunned listeners when he disclosed that the “Love Panic” singer is heavy and anytime soon, she expects to give birth to twins before 2021 ends.

Vinka introduced her lover partner to her parents’ last week. She is even pregnant and expects to give birth to twins anytime soon. Jenkins Mukasa

Following Jenkins’ revelation, lets wish Vinka a happy and blissful marriage with her husband as they look forward to grow and expand their family with a set of twins in the oven.