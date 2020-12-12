Ugandan singer Zulitums continues his sweet streak in the industry with the visuals of his collaboration with Nigeria’s Skales titled ‘You Know Why’.

29-year-old Skales, real name Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, is one of Nigeria’s most respected singers. The Rapper and Songwriter has released lots of bangers and won major awards continentally.

He has also worked on a couple of Ugandan singers including Cindy Sanyu on ‘One By One’ and Beenie Gunter on ‘Olina Work’, ‘Pon Mi (remix)’, and ‘Bomblast’.

Skales now returns to our screens in the visuals of ‘You Know Why’, a song off Zulitums’ trending music album dubbed INVICTUS.

Skales and Zulitums

The album has already registered massive reception and Zulitums’ fan base keeps on growing. ‘You Know Why’ is a song that will definitely find its way on a couple of music charts across the continent.

‘You Know Why’ (track 7 off INVICTUS) was produced by Zulitums himself with help of Josh Pro. The visuals were shot in Uganda by Sasha Vybz as directed by Tsunky.

Take a gaze below: