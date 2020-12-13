Miss Uganda 2011 Sylvia Wilson Namutebi Allibhai has been nominated to represent Uganda as Mrs World Uganda at the Mrs World Pageant happening in Sri Lanka in March next year.

Sylvia is not new to the world of pageantry as she has represented Uganda on a number of international pageantry platforms like Miss World and Miss Global International.

Like the pageant title suggests, accomplished married women from various nations have contested for the title of Mrs World since its inception in 1985.

Sylvia emerged as the strongest contender to represent Uganda and will join her predecessors Mrs World Uganda 2011, Crystal Newman and Mrs World Uganda 2009, Halima Namakula in a the bid to bring the coveted crown home.

Sylvia is a married to Talent Africa Group CEO Aly Allibhai. She has was the driving force behind the revival of the Miss Uganda Pageant & was instrumental in the campaign that saw Quinn Abenakyo crowned as Miss World Africa in 2018-2019. She has a degree in Human Resource Management & is passionate about philanthropy which she does through the Talent Africa Foundation.

To vote for Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai, Like and comment on her nomination post on the Mrs. World social media pages:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrsworldpageant/