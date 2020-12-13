Voices of discontent in the Ugandan music industry are steadily increasing following the inconsequential occurrence of the disputed Tems, Omah Lay concert.

The latest roar is from reknown local artist Kabako Makanaki real names Yusuf Ssenabulya wo has cited unfairness in letting the Nigerian duo perform while concerts remain banned in the country due to COVID-19.

Kabako appears to indicate he is set to flaunt the COVID-19 presidential directives that have stopped concerts since March 2020 by performing on Christmas day.

While posting an image from the Tems – Omah Lay concert on instagram, Kabako summoned A Pass’ opinion as he expressed his firm resolve to resume work.

“#IMAGINE IN MY COUNTRY #BACK ON STAGE @iamapass tukoze tutya i think #XMASS DAY OUT TUDEMU TUKOLE,” he wrote.

Kabako joins fellow artists Bebe Cool, Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the concert that laid bare the inequalities between foreign and local artists with regard to COVID-19.