Uganda Police say they have also arrested Nigerian artist Temilade Openiyi aka Tems for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Tems has been incarcerated just like fellow countryman Omah Lay after both performed at Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigire.

“Temilade Openiyi Aka Ms Tems (Artist) also been arrested with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi,” tweeted ASP Owoyesigire.

The Nigerian duo have been at the receiving end of outrage from local Ugandan artists. The former cite double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool was the first whistle-blower of the inequality as he vowed to “fail” the concert even before it took place.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the unfair treatment.

Music concerts in the country have been banned since March, 2020 in a move to mitigate the spread of the deadly COVID-19.