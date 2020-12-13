Nigerian star Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has revealed how she may have found her new love in Uganda.

The “Try Me” singer shared the developments on her twitter account moments before performing in Munyonyo, Kampala alongside fellow countryman Omah Lay.

Uganda! Thank you so much! Rebel gang worldwide! pic.twitter.com/AGZGvNRPx2 — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 12, 2020

Tems tweeted late on Saturday evening, how she had gotten “a ring” on her finger but couldn’t trace “who put it there”.

“Got a ring on my finger tonight, but I don’t know who put it there Eyes,” she wrote.

Got a ring on my finger tonight, but I don’t know who put it there — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 12, 2020

The 25-year old’s private relationship life has been a mystery for Nigerian media since her early life of stardom.

Could she have landed a brillaint Ugandan male bearing a mohican cut, scythe-shaped eyebrows and half-dome cheekbones sat above an oaken jaw?

Well, your guess is as good as mine.