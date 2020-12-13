Nigerian artistes Tems and Omah Lay performed in a country where local artistes haven’t been able to since March. Ykee Benda reveals that the event exposed the “separations and meaningless competition” between Ugandan artistes.

On Saturday, revelers turned up to watch Nigeria’s Omah Lay and Tems perform at the Big Brunch event in Munyonyo.

Organised by East West UG, the concert – the very first music concert happening since the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed by government in March – was a great success.

The concert came amidst so much criticism from a couple of Ugandan artistes who felt cheated in many sorts since they have not been allowed to perform since March with Coronavirus being the excuse given by government.

Omah Lay takes a selfie with the crowd at the Big Brunch concert.

Having watched what a success the Saturday concert was, Uganda Musicians Association president Ykee Benda ran to his Twitter to vent his frustration.

His blame, however, is not towards the authorities but rather his fellow artistes whom he believes have failed to unite and fight for the reopening of events and concerts.

“That concert last night is everything you need to know about this music industry. The separations and meaningless competition between ourselves has brought us to a point of having a foreigner do a show but now us! Do you even know how many fellow artists went to just enjoy?” revealed Ykee.

The Mpaka Records CEO added a series of tweet in which he blamed fellow Ugandan entertainers for performing at the concert instead of boycotting to make a statement of solidarity against the favoritism and partiality of law enforcers.