Renown music critics Selector Williams and James Propa believe that the organizers of MTV MAMA awards hit a miss for not nominating singer-cum-presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine in the 2021 event.

James Propa reasons that Bobi Wine deserved a nod in the awards for the two groundbreaking online shows he held during the lockdown period saying that the creativity in his shows portrayed Uganda’s beautiful scenery and deserved to be nominated.

He goes ahead to mention that despite not having performed on their online show, Bobi Wine was worthy a nomination in the category of the Best Online Show – a category that has the likes of Diamond Platnumz among others.

Selector Williams also noted that since the organizers even failed to nominate Bobi Wine’s popular jingle about the novel Coronavirus disease, it is a huge miss to the organizers.