Uganda Police say they have arrested Nigerian artist Omah Lay for flouting COVID-19 guidelines following his performance at Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala.

Omah Lay was arrested alongside events manager Prim Kasana and Ddungu Resort manager Dungu Ivan who reportedly organized the event.

According to unconfirmed reports, it is alleged that the organizers disguised it as a lunch and dinner event but later on at night started inviting artistes to perform.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigire confirmed Omah’s incarceration through a statement he shared through his social media platform.

“Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by katwe police, the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody,” read his tweet.

More details to follow — Owoyesigyire (@Lukowoyesigyire) December 13, 2020

At the moment, there is still no visible evidence or images of Omah’s arrest however, as rumours are rife that the artist may be already out of the country.

The disputed concert also featured Tems – also a Nigerian artist. It is not clear whether she has also been arrested as her whereabouts remain scanty.

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially drew backlash from local artist Bebe Cool aka Moses Ssali as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool lashed out at the decision by authorities that allowed the concert go ahead as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Another local artist Kabako Makanaki real names Yusuf Ssenabulya even threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.