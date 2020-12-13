Ugandans have lavished immense praise on musician Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass for speaking out against police brutality during a BBC interview.

The “Addicted” singer lashed out at authorities at the way they handled the recent unrest in the country following the arrest of fellow musician and presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

Images of the mayhem posted mid-last month on social media showed police in Kampala firing indiscriminately and unidentifiable men in plainclothes, believed to be security personnel, firing automatic weapons.

Speaking to DJ Edu of BBC Radio 1Xtra, A Pass questioned the motives of security forces after they randomly fired live rounds at balconies of arcades during the two day long stand off.

“We cannot be silent when you see people being killed in cold blood. People are shot in building they came to work. You, you’re shooting someone in a building, who came to work.

“In a flat, like you point your gun. We have a problem. We have a problem, these are not people who really care about Ugandans to be honest and if we keep quiet, these things are going to keep happening.”

"How do you recover from being quiet when people are being killed in your own country?"



Ugandan reggae dancehall artist @IamAPass talks about the vital importance of artists speaking up about the government's handling of the recent protests in Kampala. #BBCThisIsAfrica pic.twitter.com/KxWf5mmQUB — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) December 12, 2020

Equally appalled Ugandans on twitter have since applauded A Pass for his stance against the brutality, some calling him “being a voice to the voiceless.”

Here are some of the reactions;

@IamApass, that was a candid, hearty and depictive interview on the state violence and silence of Ugandan Artists on the violations of human rights in Uganda for the @BBCAfrica.



Thank you for being a voice to the voiceless and playing your part. — Emmanuel Boboli (@BoboliEmmanuel) December 12, 2020

How I feel proud to have chosen the most brilliant artist @IamApass

We can't thank you enough. May God bless you for Uganda https://t.co/pD8O4KGJij — Shellie wa APASS (@ShellinahB) December 12, 2020

Thank you @IamApass for always standing up whenever needed https://t.co/RxnzH4yEmY — saleh (@bruh_saleh) December 12, 2020

Logically and reasonable speaking this is the most simpliest way of putting it, Uganda thanks you @IamApass https://t.co/nXPxSqxGzw — Magledia Blue (@magledia) December 12, 2020

If @IamApass stays on the right course of life. He could win a Nobel peace prize (Literature category). He is a dangerous force, he is like the Bob Dylan of Uganda! That message was bold, assertive and forthright. https://t.co/kO8rXPpFBH — Dear Zziwa. Esq (@i_zziwa) December 12, 2020

Well said Mr.@IamApass Ugandans who love Uganda https://t.co/nABLEh6eme — Rashiiba Riellah Mayanja (@rashyber) December 12, 2020

Based on this interview alone I am downloading all of @IamApass music on @iTunes and @TIDAL. I will support those that stand up for the downtrodden. The others I will pirate your music no matter the cost. @kall_essy @Tinafierce1 https://t.co/1ZkbznMSYp — Deogracious Mutyaba (@Mutyabadeo) December 12, 2020

I've always had great respect for @IamApass coz of his musical prowess but watching his interview with @djedu via @BBCWorld proved beyond doubts that he's a very intelligent guy. I Stan a G.O.A.T Bless up! The other man of "silent majority" must be restless now — Ian Cuthbert (@IanCuthbert9) December 12, 2020