Singer Ronald Magada, popularly known to many as Maro, is just a few days away from staging his first-ever online concert amid the COVID-19 pandemic as he had earlier announced.

Maro revealed that the concert will take place on 23rd December. He has also disclosed that at the concert, he will be releasing his album titled “Departures”.

The singer saw the need for social distancing and hence why he invited only 20 people to a venue that will only be known by the ones who purchase the tickets which will go for Shs100k each.

The other revelers will just have to stream the show live on his social media platforms and Mapenzi the company that has helped Maro to put up the show together and on that note, he has also promised a silent disco after his two solid hours of performance that will end before curfew time.

The album has 16 tracks that were produced by Zuli Tums, Eros Beats, Slim Beats, DJ Shine, Nessim and Kezron on the Beat.

The last time Maro released an album was in 2019 at Sky Lounge Rooftop in Kololo. The album titled “89 Good Decisions” had all the songs the singer had put on rotation.