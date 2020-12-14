In November, several local artistes were nominated in the 2020 Buzz Teenz Awards. Crysto Panda, Sheebah and Karole Kasita received the most nominations that were set to be held in a virtual show in December.
The awards were held over the weekend and below is a full list of winners and their respective categories:
- Teenz Artist of the Year – Crysto Panda
- Teenz Male Artist of the Year – Crysto Panda
- Teenz Hottest Song of the Year – ‘Munda Awo’ by B2C
- Teenz Breakout Artist – Crysto Panda
- Teenz Cultural Icon By Reach A Hand Uganda – Geosteady
- Teenz Dancehall Artist – Karole Kasita
- Teenz Dancehall Song – ‘Balance’ by Karole Kasita
- Teenz Fashion Star – Spice Diana
- Teenz Female Artist of the Year – Sheebah
- Teenz Flyest Video – ‘Turn Up The Vibe’ by Ykee Benda & Apass
- Teenz Funniest Comedian – Maulana & Reign
- Teenz Gospel Song – ‘Who Cares’ by PR Wilson Bugembe
- Teenz Hottest Audio Producer – Daddy Andre
- Teenz Hottest Collabo – ‘Kyoyina Omanya (Remix)’ by Crysto Panda Ft Sheebah
- Teenz Hottest DJ – DJ Roja & DJ Slick Stuart
- Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song – ‘Bintwala’ by Mun G
- Teenz Hottest Radio Program – Evening Rush on Galaxy FM
- Teenz Hottest Radio Station – Galaxy FM
- Teenz Hottest TV Personality – Douglas Lwanga
- Teenz Social Media Personality – Barbie Kyagulanyi
- Teenz Hottest Song Writer – Daddy Andre
- Teenz TV Show – NTV Dance Party
- Teenz TV Station – NBS TV
- Teenz Underground Rapper – Cabella 1
Congratulations to all the winners!