In November, several local artistes were nominated in the 2020 Buzz Teenz Awards. Crysto Panda, Sheebah and Karole Kasita received the most nominations that were set to be held in a virtual show in December.

The awards were held over the weekend and below is a full list of winners and their respective categories:

  • Teenz Artist of the Year – Crysto Panda
  • Teenz Male Artist of the Year – Crysto Panda
  • Teenz Hottest Song of the Year – ‘Munda Awo’ by B2C
  • Teenz Breakout Artist – Crysto Panda
  • Teenz Cultural Icon By Reach A Hand Uganda – Geosteady
  • Teenz Dancehall Artist – Karole Kasita
  • Teenz Dancehall Song – ‘Balance’ by Karole Kasita
  • Teenz Fashion Star – Spice Diana
  • Teenz Female Artist of the Year – Sheebah
  • Teenz Flyest Video – ‘Turn Up The Vibe’ by Ykee Benda & Apass
  • Teenz Funniest Comedian – Maulana & Reign
  • Teenz Gospel Song – ‘Who Cares’ by PR Wilson Bugembe
  • Teenz Hottest Audio Producer – Daddy Andre
  • Teenz Hottest Collabo – ‘Kyoyina Omanya (Remix)’ by Crysto Panda Ft Sheebah
  • Teenz Hottest DJ – DJ Roja & DJ Slick Stuart
  • Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song – ‘Bintwala’ by Mun G
  • Teenz Hottest Radio Program – Evening Rush on Galaxy FM
  • Teenz Hottest Radio Station – Galaxy FM
  • Teenz Hottest TV Personality – Douglas Lwanga
  • Teenz Social Media Personality – Barbie Kyagulanyi
  • Teenz Hottest Song Writer – Daddy Andre
  • Teenz TV Show – NTV Dance Party
  • Teenz TV Station – NBS TV
  • Teenz Underground Rapper – Cabella 1

Congratulations to all the winners!

