In November, several local artistes were nominated in the 2020 Buzz Teenz Awards. Crysto Panda, Sheebah and Karole Kasita received the most nominations that were set to be held in a virtual show in December.

The awards were held over the weekend and below is a full list of winners and their respective categories:

Teenz Artist of the Year – Crysto Panda

Teenz Male Artist of the Year – Crysto Panda

Teenz Hottest Song of the Year – ‘Munda Awo’ by B2C

Teenz Breakout Artist – Crysto Panda

Teenz Cultural Icon By Reach A Hand Uganda – Geosteady

Teenz Dancehall Artist – Karole Kasita

Teenz Dancehall Song – ‘Balance’ by Karole Kasita

Teenz Fashion Star – Spice Diana

Teenz Female Artist of the Year – Sheebah

Teenz Flyest Video – ‘Turn Up The Vibe’ by Ykee Benda & Apass

Teenz Funniest Comedian – Maulana & Reign

Teenz Gospel Song – ‘Who Cares’ by PR Wilson Bugembe

Teenz Hottest Audio Producer – Daddy Andre

Teenz Hottest Collabo – ‘Kyoyina Omanya (Remix)’ by Crysto Panda Ft Sheebah

Teenz Hottest DJ – DJ Roja & DJ Slick Stuart

Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song – ‘Bintwala’ by Mun G

Teenz Hottest Radio Program – Evening Rush on Galaxy FM

Teenz Hottest Radio Station – Galaxy FM

Teenz Hottest TV Personality – Douglas Lwanga

Teenz Social Media Personality – Barbie Kyagulanyi

Teenz Hottest Song Writer – Daddy Andre

Teenz TV Show – NTV Dance Party

Teenz TV Station – NBS TV

Teenz Underground Rapper – Cabella 1

Congratulations to all the winners!