More Nigerian artists and human rights activists have demanded the unconditional release of Tems and Omah Lay after the duo got arrested by Uganda Police for flouting COVID-19 rules.

Tems and Omah Lay were booked for a concert at Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, and indeed performed for hundreds of revelers despite an existing ban on music concerts in the country.

Their event raised a firestorm thereafter as local artists decried the inequality, citing double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

The rising stars from Nigeria have since been remanded until Wednesday when they will be produced in court for further hearing of the charges pressed against them.

Appeals for their release were initially made by fellow stars Burna Boy, Teni (Teniola Apata), Maleek Berry, Peter Okoye (Mr. P), Ycee (Oludemilade Martin Alejo), Joeboy, Fireboy DML, Rema (Divine Ikubor), Shizzi (Oluwaseyi Akerele), Symply Tacha (Anita Natacha Akide).

The list has now grown to include Simi (Simisola Kosoko), Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke), Olamide Adedeji, Runtown (Douglas Jack Agu), Ruggedman (Michael Ugochukwu Stephens), Season 5 BBNaija winner Laycon (Olamilekan Moshood), human rights activists Savvy Rin & Omoyele Sowore, Tiwa Savage, Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate Khafi Kareem and Oxlade.

Its a total shame that Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems who flew into Uganda LEGALLY for a publicly announced event are being hounded and embarrassed in such a manner.#FreeOmahLay #FreeTems @GovUganda @abikedabiri — Runtown (@iRuntown) December 14, 2020

Nigeria High Comission in Kampala



Address



Plot 33 Nakasero Road

PO Box 4338

Kampala

Uganda



Phone



+256-41-233-691

+256-41-233-692



Fax



+256-41-232-543



Email



nighicom-sgu@africaonline.co.ug

Let's buzz them about how to #freeTemsandomahlay — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) December 14, 2020

Wasn't there prior publicity about the show? why wasn't it shut down before it was held? why are you arresting some particular artists that performed? Who organised the show? #FreeOmahLay#FreeTems — Laycon (@itsLaycon) December 14, 2020

#Freetems I am personally calling dictator, @KagutaMuseveni to order the immediate release of Nigerian nationals Stanley Omah Didia @Omah_Lay, Temilade Openyi & Muyiwa Awoniyi,these Nigerian citizens are being mischievously punished for reasons other than disclosed cc @HEBobiwine — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) December 14, 2020

Uganda PLEASE do better. Hold the RIGHT people responsible, not artists from another country who were invited by organisers and did what they do for a living!! Protocols are meant to be followed and ensured by the organisers, not participants!! Please #FreeTems #FreeOmahLay NOW. — A Cup of Khafi #EndSARS (@KhafiKareem) December 14, 2020

Omo this Ugandan P, how can we help? What can we do? Artists just tryna eat! They didn’t bargain for this @PoliceUg !!!!! BIG CAP!! — Davido (@davido) December 14, 2020

Concert Crisis

The situation surrounding Tems and Omah Lay’s concert has been escalating since local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool turned whistle-blower.

The “Wire Wire” singer vowed to make sure he frustrated the event even though his efforts were not sufficient to stop it from happening.

He was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Bebe Cool has since sharply changed his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.