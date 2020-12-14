Singer Fantom Lovins and his fiancée are celebrating the arrival of their newborn baby boy that welcomed a few days ago.

The Ompalula singer revealed that they welcomed a baby boy on Sunday 13th December 2020. He shared photos of himself with the newborn baby boy on his Facebook page.

In the post, Fantom Lovins also announced how he had named his bundle of joy Mucurezi Darius Newman.

We are now two days old…loving the way this lion is adapting to the new environment… Kip going Mucurezi Darius Newman…you have brought so much joy to our family I must say papa and mummy are so proud of you …..welcome to the world my ONLY SON. Fantom Lovins

The newest addition to Fantom Lovins family joins big sister who is about 10-years-old.

The pair revealed that they were expecting a new bundle of joy in late November when they shared photos after celebrating a baby shower.

The pair managed to keep the news a secret for many months because of the pandemic that brought about a lockdown.