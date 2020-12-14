Sheilah Gashumba believes that the only way the music industry will be developed is by artistes ending the blame game and focusing on growing their brands to match foreign competition.

On Sunday, social media was divided between artistes and fans following Omah Lay and Tems’s arrest. Ugandan artistes protested questioning how the government let the Nigerian artistes perform in the country where no local artiste has been able to perform since March.

Nigeria’s trending acts Omah Lay and Tems performed for a variety of fans who flocked Ddungu Resort on Saturday at the Big Brunch organized by East West Ug. The event led to protests from several local artistes who felt cheated.

Omah Lay takes a selfie with the crowd at the Big Brunch concert.

Former media personality Sheilah Gashumba felt the need to get involved in the saga and in her view, it is the local artistes to blame for producing poor quality music which doesn’t enable them to be booked outside Uganda like their Nigerian counterparts who live rent free in Ugandan music fans’ hearts.

Ugandan artist focus on making good music!! The bitter truth is good quality music gets you international bookings!! But since you like producing music for the Ugandan market only, you will keep crying about petty things https://t.co/ehyNcLBa6e — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) December 13, 2020

She noted that the reason Omah Lay was able to fly into the country and perform even amidst the deadly Coronavirus pandemic is because even at 23-years-old, he has an exceptional brand and music that is enjoyed by Ugandans.

Imagine a Ugandan booking a Nigerian artist in COVID but a Nigerian can’t book a Ugandan artist to perform in Nigeria!!! The only answer is please Ugandan artists go back to the drawing board!! You have a lot to learn from Nigerian artists!! @Omah_Lay only 23 years — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) December 13, 2020

“Ugandan tourism board can’t even pay our own artists to promote Uganda but it has a big budget paying different African artists to come tour Uganda for MTV MAMA 2021. Whose problem is it? Ugandan artists grow your brands and stop complaining!” Sheilah Gashumba added.