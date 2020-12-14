The Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs has intervened in the Tems, Omaha Lay situation following a public outcry by several Nigerian artists in response to their incarceration in Uganda.

Several Nigerian musicians took to twitter on Monday to call for the release of the duo despite allegations of flouting COVID-19 rules in Uganda.

Tems and Omah Lay are currently remanded until Wednesday when they will be produced in court for further hearing of the charges pressed against them.

Omah Lay appearing before court in Uganda (Photo by Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

According to the Chairman/CEO of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission – Abike Dabiri, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria – Geoffrey Onyeama “has been on the matter.”

In a message on twitter, the former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives wrote; “#FreeOmahLay#FreeTems . The Nigerian mission in Uganda is doing everything to get them freed.

“Minister @GeoffreyOnyeama has also been on the matter. @nidcom_gov is also in touch with their Lawyers.”

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially raised a firestorm from local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool blasted authorities that let the concert go on as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

As of today, Bebe Cool has sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.