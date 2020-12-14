Nigerian artists have called for the release of compatriots Omah Lay and Tems following their arrest for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

The duo were contracted to perform at Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, and indeed performed for hundreds of revelers despite an existing ban on music concerts in the country.

Authorities have since remanded the duo until Wednesday when they will be produced in court for further hearing of the charges pressed against them.

Nigerian artists are now standing up to the authorities using the hashtag #FreeTems and #FreeOmahLay, calling for the artists’ immediate release.

Tweets from Burna Boy, Teniola Apata (Teni), Maleek Berry, Peter Okoye (Mr. P), Oludemilade Martin Alejo (Ycee), Joeboy, Fireboy DML, Rema (Divine Ikubor), Shizzi (Oluwaseyi Akerele), Symply Tacha (Anita Natacha Akide) and many more are making rounds with a common message.

UG so I’m disappointed #FreeTems #FreeOmahLay this is not right! — Maleek Berry (@MaleekBerry) December 14, 2020

Uganda we no want wahala o! We need our people back home and 100% safe! #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems Thanks you! — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) December 14, 2020

#FreeTems #FreeOmahLay

Makes no sense as to why you arrest performers at an event that’s already happened

Makes no sense — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) December 14, 2020

Are they the show organizers? Except everyone that attended the show was also arrested, then this makes no sense #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems . — JOEBOY (@joeboyofficial) December 14, 2020

what is going on? @PoliceUg why are Omah Lay and Tems being mistreated?! #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems everyone please let’s create more awareness on this, it’s no longer funny ! — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) December 14, 2020

Uganda…Pls we need our people home and safe #freetems #freeomahlay — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 14, 2020

Free Omah lay, Free Tems. Uganda y’all breaking my heart on God . Nigerian government SPEAK! — REMA (@heisrema) December 14, 2020

Dear Ugandan, Please release our artiste to us safely.

We don’t want wahala Thank you!!#freeOmahlay #freeTems — TACHA (@Symply_Tacha) December 14, 2020

Lord knows as Nigerians, we are always a target #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems — Shizzi (@shizzi) December 14, 2020

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially sparked outrage from local artist Bebe Cool aka Moses Ssali as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool lambasted authorities that allowed the concert go ahead as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki even threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

As of today, Bebe Cool has sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.