Uganda Police has confirmed that Nigerian singers Tems and Omah Lay have been remanded until Wednesday when they will be produced in court for further hearing of the charges pressed against them related to negligence that is likely to spread an infectious disease.

Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi, plus four other Ugandans are accused of negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease.

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act. Uganda Police

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act. — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested on Sunday in Katwe following their performances at the Big Brunch event which happened on Saturday 12th December 2020 at Ddungu Resort.

Read Also: Uganda Police arrest Nigerian artist Omah Lay for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Nigerian singer Omah Lay appearing before court in Uganda (Photo by Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

No Ugandan artiste has been able to perform at a public concert with public gatherings having been banned since March as a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Omah Lay and Tems performed for hundreds of fans on Saturday at an event hosted by Kasana Events. Their arrest has evoked mixed reactions from the public.

A couple of Ugandan artistes, however, are in support of their arrest as they cite unfairness by the government for locking them down for 10 months and letting foreigners fly in to perform.