Newlywed comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi and singer Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema are lamenting about the Kampala thugs that rob people in broad daylight.

A thug stole a part off Salvado’s car with him looking on with his naked eyes but he had nothing to do about it. He wonders how bold one can be to do such an act during day time.

These Kampala thieves are bold eh, Guy Nyakuled my car part with me in the car .. Jesuuuu Patrick Salvador

Salvado having shared his encounter with the city thieves, Zuena Kimera also disclosed how a similar thing has happened to her twice in Kampala.

She noted that thieves robbed her twice near Equatorial mall in incidences that left her frozen and sobbing.