A limited number of revelers made their way to Murchison Falls National Park over the weekend to have the Wild Roast & Rhyme Tourism Edition experience.

Just like other events, Roast & Rhyme was put on hold through the year that has been ravaged by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers of the event were quick to adopt to the times and abandoned the old format of the festival concerts, re-inventing it into a “tourism experience” of the Murchison Falls national park.

Aimed at promoting local tourism, the guests started their experience on Friday and then the exciting game drives on Saturday. The strict SOPs as issued by the Ministry of Health were respected from day one.

The weekend gateway was heavily sought for by a lot of Ugandans but it could only allow 170 people as a stated limit by government. The number further reduced as a few were not allowed to board the tour bus after registering high body temperatures at the departure point in Kampala.

The event saw a couple of prominent media personalities and other celebrities enjoy the game drives and the evening roastings. The organizers issued a free pocket sanitizer and masks for the 3 days to every guest.

Below are some of the pictures from the weekend: