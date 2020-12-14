Azawi and Winnie Nwagi, both from Swangz Avenue, will be taking on a Fenon Events organized Club Beatz At Home Concert for the very first time on Sunday 20th December 2020.

In the previous episode of the Club Beatz At Home concert, Lilian Mbabazi, Shaka Mao and Eezzy gave their all in the performances that left viewers impressed.

The show, whose past episodes have all been broadcast on Saturdays, returns with a couple of changes and major surprises on Sunday 20th December 2020.

Swangz Avenue darlings Azawi and Winnie Nwagi, both of whom have had outstanding music careers in the industry, will have the chance to prove their live performance prowess on Sunday.

Azawi, Vinka and Winnie Nwagi perform at the ‘Lo Fit’ EP listener’s party

Both artistes have always showed massive respect to each other despite the huge gap in terms of experience with Azawi having only lasted about 2 years in the industry and Nwagi now in her 6th year at the Industrial Area-based record label.

Read Also: “Irene Ntale was not fired, Winnie Nwagi is not going anywhere” – Azawi

The first time I watched the two artistes perform together was at the Swangz Avenue premises when Azawi was premiering her ‘Lo Fit’ EP and despite it not lasting five minutes, it is something I would definitely love to watch again.

Club Pilsener seems to have made my dream a reality and as I write this, I am already subscribing to a longer data plan so that I do not miss out on the big show on the weekend.

Which belle will rule the floor? You and I better be ready to answer that question on Sunday. The show will be broadcast live on Club Pilsener’s Facebook page and YouTube channel starting 9:15pm.