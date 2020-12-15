Ugandan singers Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine each claim the credit of effecting the release of Nigerian singers Tems and Omah Lay who were released and charges against them were dropped on Tuesday.

Having performed at Ddungu Resort on Saturday at the event dubbed the ‘Big Brunch’, Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi, plus four other Ugandans were accused of negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease.

They spent Monday night in prison after court’s order to have them remanded till Wednesday when their case was to further be heard.

Omah Lay appearing before court in Uganda (Photo by Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

Their arrest was faced with a lot of criticism and pressure from within the country and across the continent.

Top celebrities including Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Simi, Burna Boy, Deejay Neptune, among many others raised their voices on social media demanding the release of their countrymen.

They were joined by Bobi Wine and a host of several local celebrities who condemned the move by police to arrest the performers instead of the organisers of the event.

Bebe Cool was literally torn into pieces by the online community as he was accused of being the whistle-blower and major driving force behind the arrest of the Nigerian singers.

The Gagamel singer directly contacted the Nigerian artistes that were pinning him to the act and pleaded innocent. He denied having a hand in the arrests that were made.

Bebe Cool and Omah Lay after his release

The singer was also seen at Kitalya prison on Tuesday evening hours before the Nigerian singers were set free. He claims credit for effecting their release.

2021 presidential hopeful Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine also claims the credit of the artistes’ release.

Through his social media, the Firebase singer noted that he instructed his lawyers to defend Omah Lay, Tems and the other Ugandans charged and they managed to get the “illegal and unfair charges dropped”.

As I announced today, my lawyers joined in representing @Omah_Lay, Tems & the Ugandans charged. Delighted to see the illegal & unfair charges dropped! Evidence that voices matter, that PEOPLE POWER can force the people in power to act. We must never underestimate our potential! pic.twitter.com/53LT8DTbkr — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 15, 2020

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially raised a firestorm from local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool blasted authorities that let the concert go on as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

As of today, Bebe Cool has sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.