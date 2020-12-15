Musician and Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has questioned the arrest of Nigerian musicians Tems and Omah Lay over a disputed concert that was held at at Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo.

Wine says the artists who were taken in for flouting COVID-19 presidential directives should be exonerated because there have always been double standards in enforcing the rules.

The Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East constituency feels it’s an utter shame to the authorities who awarded them work permits, but later opted to arrest them.

“Truth is #OmahLay‘s arrest isn’t about COVID. No! It’s an act of shame by a corrupt regime that operates on double standards. He obtained a work permit & performed under police protection! Why arrest him? This as pro-Museveni artists stage street concerts unmolested! #FreeOmahLay,” he wrote on his twitter page.

Truth is #OmahLay's arrest isn't about COVID. No! It's an act of shame by a corrupt regime that operates on double standards. He obtained a work permit & performed under police protection! Why arrest him? This as pro-Museveni artists stage street concerts unmolested! #FreeOmahLay pic.twitter.com/TR0zf2cJes — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 14, 2020

Bobi Wine joins the swelling list of A-listers who have called for the release of the duo, the likes of Bebe Cool, A Pass, Burna Boy, Teni, Maleek Berry, Peter Okoye , Ycee , Joeboy, Fireboy DML, Simi, Davido, Olamide, Runtown, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Wizkid, Patoranking and DJ Cuppy among others.

Concert Crisis

Outrage over the concert started when whistle-blower Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool called for the intervention of authorities to prevent it from happening.

His efforts however didn’t force the organizers to call it off as it went ahead as planned.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

According to Police, Tems, Omah Lay and three others are being held on “charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.”

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act. — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020

The artists have been remanded until Wednesday when they will be produced in court for further hearing of the charges pressed against them.