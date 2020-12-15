Hon. Kato Lubwama shocked entertainment followers when he disclosed that former Firebase crew Vice President Mark Bugembe alias Bucha Man could be about 70-years-old.

The Rubaga South MP gave a stunning revelation about Bucha Man’s age reasoning that puffing a lot of weed is the main reason why he has managed to maintain a young look.

Kato Lubwama also added that Bucha Man’s height has also helped him hide his real age but he is way too old.