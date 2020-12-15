Hon. Kato Lubwama shocked entertainment followers when he disclosed that former Firebase crew Vice President Mark Bugembe alias Bucha Man could be about 70-years-old.
The Rubaga South MP gave a stunning revelation about Bucha Man’s age reasoning that puffing a lot of weed is the main reason why he has managed to maintain a young look.
Kato Lubwama also added that Bucha Man’s height has also helped him hide his real age but he is way too old.
Bucha Man is almost 70 years old but smoking weed and being short has helped him not to look as old as he has to be.Kato Lubwama