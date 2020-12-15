Ugandan artist Eddy Kenzo has joined the growing pool of voices demanding for the immediate release of Nigerian artists Tems and Omah Lay.

The duo were arrested by Uganda Police for flouting COVID-19 rules when they performed for hundreds of revelers on 12 December despite an existing ban on music concerts in the country.

Kenzo, a revered sensation in West Africa, has broken his silence on the matter – urging authorities in charge to free the rising artists.

The “Tweyagale” singer says the “event promoter” and the “Police officers” who were on duty should be held responsible rather than the foreigners.

“Bandikute event promoter and Police officers abakiriza show eyo okubawo but not the artists abayimbi bali innocent because tebabela uganda namateka tebagamanyi free them please. #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems,” Kenzo tweeted.

Kenzo joins Bebe Cool, A Pass, Burna Boy, Teni, Maleek Berry, Peter Okoye , Ycee , Joeboy, Fireboy DML, Simi, Davido, Olamide, Runtown, Tiwa Savage and Oxlade among others in calling for their release.

The artists have been remanded until Wednesday when they will be produced in court for further hearing of the charges pressed against them.