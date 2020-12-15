Former NBS TV UnCut presenter Annet Nambooze alias Anna Talia Oze believes she has a heavy debt to pay Presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine for changing the mindset of many youths in showbiz.

The Rubaga North Woman Councilor LC V aspirant spoke out her thoughts about the National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer during an interview on Spark TV where she disclosed that Bobi Wine has done a lot in opening the mindsets and eyes of the youth.

She added that Bobi has been a very big factor in Uganda ever since he won the Kyadondo East MP seat with a landslide victory in 2017, inspiring and instilling confidence among the youth that they can also do what they thought was beyond their reach.

I owe Bobi Wine, when I meet him and his wife, I will tell him that he has changed the mindset of us in the showbiz business, he is a very big factor because he has opened our eyes. Anatalia Oze

She, however, stated that despite Bobi Wine being a very good influncer to all entertainers to join politics, for one to be dully voted in the areas where they are contesting, it will be upon their individual merit and performances depending on what they have done.

Dembe FM presenter Akuguzibwe Jacob alias DJ Jacob Omutuuze also maintained that the person who woke up Ugandans and most especially the youth to involve themselves in politics is Bobi Wine.