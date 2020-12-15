Bebe Cool was only allowed to hold his interview with NBS TV outside the Nigerian High Commission premises in Nakasero despite having been part of the team that effected Omah Lay and Tems’ release.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested on Sunday having performed for fans at the Big Brunch concert which happened on Saturday 12th December 2020.

They were presented in court on Sunday and sent on remand to Kitalya prison for being negligent amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Omah Lay (middle) at the Nigerian High Commission in Kampala after release

Tems (right) at the Nigerian High Commission in Kampala after release

On Tuesday evening, charges against Omah Lay and Tems were dropped and the Nigerian singers were released having spent a night in prison.

Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine claimed to have been the major figures that effected the release of the Nigerian singers.

Bebe Cool talks to Omah Lay after the latter’s release from prison

Read Also: Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine battle for bragging rights as Tems and Omah Lay go free

Bebe Cool made his way to the Nigerian artistes on Tuesday evening to ensure their safety and to confirm their freedom to their fans, he was bound to have a live interview with the NBS TV UnCut crew at the embassy.

Bebe Cool and NBS TV journalists were harshly thrown out of the Nigerian High Commission premises in Nakasero as soon as they began the interview.

The Gagamel International singer expressed his disgust with the way how they were treated at the embassy yet they meant no harm.

He, however, also noted that he understands the frustration amongst the personnel at the embassy and that the heat of the moment could have gotten to their heads.