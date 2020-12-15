Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, has vowed never to step her foot in Uganda again after fellow Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems plus their manager were remanded to Kitalya prison until Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Nigerian star vowed never to return to Uganda via her Twitter account after revealing that she had plans of holding shows in the +256 but got disappointed by the security agencies and some artists.

I have been planning shows in Uganda but Bebe Cool have disappointed me, I am not coming back to Uganda. Tiwa Savage

Omah Lay, Tems

Omah Lay, born Stanely Omah Didia, and Tems, real nameTemilade Openyi, plus their manager Muyiwa Awomiyi were remanded to Kitalya Prison on charges of negligently doing acts that were likely to spread an infectious disease Covid-19 according to the Uganda Police Force.