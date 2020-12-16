When the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) issued out a statement about the reopening of concerts and other hangout venues from 7 am to 7 pm, celebrities and revelers went into jubilation.
The excitement was, however, short-lived when the Ministry of Health came out and stated that concerts and all other hangout places were to remain closed, except for cinemas that were permitted to operate on November 14th.
Both statements elicited mixed reactions from the entertainment stakeholders with the first letter causing joy and the second robbing it right away.
We take a look at how different individuals reacted to the two above statements: