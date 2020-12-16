Just a few hours after an announcement by the Uganda National Cultural Forum that the ban on entertainment centers and concerts had been lifted, Ministry of Health released a statement emphasizing that concerts remain closed.

In a presser held on Wednesday morning by the Chairperson Board of Trustees of the Uganda National Cultural Centre, Mr. Sam Okello Kelo, it was announced that concerts were allowed to resume starting Saturday 19th December under restriction that they strictly abide by the SOPs.

Among some of the conditions placed upon the lift of the ban according to the Uganda National Cultural Forum is that the concerts will be conducted in gazetted places and must take place within the day from 7am and 7pm and not later than that.

Ministry of Health rubbished those announcements in a series of tweets in which they maintained that only cinemas were permitted to open contrary to the reports that claimed that concerts, entertainment centers, bars, nightclubs and discotheques were open.

The Ministry of Health would like to state that entertainment centers or concerts have NOT BEEN OPENED as is being portrayed in sections of the media. All bars, night clubs and discotheques remain closed. Ministry of Health Uganda on Twitter

“As indicated by the Ministry of Health in a statement read on 9 November 2020, under entertainment, ONLY cinemas were permitted to open on 14 November 2020 provided persons maintain a 2 meter distance in all directions and adhere to all COVID-19 preventive measures,” MoH added.

Since March, local artistes have not been able to perform for their fans after the lockdown that put a ban on public performances, concerts and other shows that called for many people to gather as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.