Bebe Cool is not intimidated by Nigerian artistes who threaten to block Ugandan music in Nigeria following the arrest of Omah Lay and Tems over the weekend. The Ugandan singer believes Nigerians need the Ugandan market more than Ugandans need Nigeria.

Appearing on NBS TV on Tuesday evening, Bebe Cool urged Ugandan artistes to wake up and always stand their ground in acting against what oppresses the industry without fear.

“It is very important for us to stand together for our country. Ugandans fear intimidation but all that can’t scare Bebe Cool because how many Ugandan artistes have performed in Nigeria? We have made a fortune because we perform in Uganda,” noted Bebe Cool.

Actually, Nigerians need Uganda more than Uganda needs Nigeria. They keep coming here to perform. Count the number of Ugandans who have performed in Nigeria for the last 20-25 years, they’re not more than ten. But how many Nigerians have performed in Uganda? Bebe Cool

The singer further stressed how the Nigerians who perform in Uganda always walk away with large sums of cash ranging from $10,000 to $40,000 unlike the few Ugandans who perform in Nigeria.

The Gagamel singer blames the trend on the “bad behavior” of Nigerians who have constantly blocked Ugandan music from penetrating their market.

He urged Nigerians to stop threatening to ban Ugandan artistes from going to Nigeria because he believes Uganda can also do the same and it would be them to lose. He, however, instead asks all Africans to stand as one without any segregation whatsoever.

“They won’t be able to come here if they start it (banning Ugandan artistes in Nigeria). But that is not the spirit we want. We want the spirit of One Africa,” Bebe concluded.

Bebe Cool together with NBS TV journalists were thrown out of the Nigerian High Commission premises on Tuesday as the embassy officials denied them a chance to interview Omah Lay and Tems.

Concert Crisis

The situation surrounding Tems and Omah Lay’s concert has been escalating since local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool turned whistle-blower.

The “Wire Wire” singer vowed to make sure he frustrated the event even though his efforts were not sufficient to stop it from happening.

He was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Bebe Cool has since sharply changed his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.