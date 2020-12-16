Pastor Robert Kayanja’s daughter Kristiana Kayanja is the newest fashion designer in town, with her own namesake brand, ‘Kristiana’ set to launch today Wednesday December 16th, 2020 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The 24-year-old twin daughter of Pastor Robert and Jessica Kayanja, will be unveiling the brand with a fabulous virtual fashion show, where pieces from her collection will be presented for the first time.



According to the London educated designer, ‘Kristiana’ combines the detailed glamour of couture pieces with simple elegance that defines class.

The brand’s offering includes both menswear and womenswear, catering to casual and formal needs. She has already won the hearts of her parents, her first clients, who model shirts featuring a cocktail of colorful prints, in the brand’s first advertising campaign.

Pastor Robert Kayanja and Jessica Kayanja rocking Kristiana wear

Each of the pieces is distinctive, individual and uniquely put together, drawing all my inspiration from the color of nature. I want everybody to look like a breath of fresh air, a beautiful bird or a blossoming flower. Kristiana Kayanja

Kristiana’s debut fashion show will air on television today.