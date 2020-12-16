Gagamel International CEO Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool urges Ugandan artistes to stop being cowards and stand their ground in times of adversity especially now when the industry is under lockdown.

Bebe Cool was singled out by various critics on social media as the reason why Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems were arrested and remanded over the weekend.

Bebe was the first artiste to post against the Big Brunch concert that happened on Saturday at which Omah Lay and Tems performed. He vowed to stop it from happening because fellow local artistes have not been able to perform since March.

Read Also: Bebe Cool vows to ‘FAIL’ Omah Lay and Tems concert in Uganda

Several local artistes later joined the wave demanding for Omah Lay and Tems’ release only after the Nigerians had been arrested and social media was going wild with top Nigerian celebrities attacking the Ugandan government for arresting their own.

Omah Lay and Bebe Cool after the former’s release

Appearing on NBS TV on Tuesday evening, Bebe Cool urged Ugandan artistes to wake up and always stand their ground in acting against what oppresses the industry without fear.