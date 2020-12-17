Trouble Entertainment rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju is ready to defy Ministry of Health’s decision of keeping the ban on concerts intact as he plans to stage one during the festive season at Freedom City.

The local rapper threatened to defy the Ministry of Health ban on bars, concerts, and discotheques while in an interview on Spark TV’s LiveWire show on Wednesday.

Gravity insisted on staging a concert during this festive period following a statement that was issued out by the Uganda National Cultural Centre permitting concerts to resume from 7 am to 7 pm but within a short period, the Ministry of Health rubbished the announcement.

Despite the UNCC statement being canceled, Gravity maintained that he will organize one and risk being arrested like Nigerian artists Omah Lay because he is sure he will later be released after making money and entertaining his music fans and followers.