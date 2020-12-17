Former Big Talent Entertainment singer Nu York Da Styla has revealed that he threw in the towel at the music camp because his former employees failed to walk the talk as per the terms they had agreed.

While appearing on NBS TV, Nu York disclosed that he signed a three year contract with the music camp but for the entire period, he only managed to release three songs – one in each year.

The other challenge Nu York found at Big Talent was that Muhumuza Martin Beta was managing several artists which seemed too much work on his shoulders.

He also stated that those are the same reasons why Pia Pounds quit the camp and that he only persevered through the three years because of the fear of being fined the moment he breached the contract.