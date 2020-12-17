Ten months ago, Pearl Magic TV presenter and Fashionista Judithiana Namazzi was proposed to by her workmate Ndugwa Joel.

Several celebrities have successfully managed to keep their private lives out of the public eye this year. How did she manage to keep that away from us?

It has been a year of uncertainty, deaths, depression – so many wrong things, but also LOVE!

Check around your circle of friends and you’ll know what we mean. The proposals and weddings that have happened since the year began are quite several.

Among those is Judithiana’s who was proposed to by her boyfriend in the Rwenzori Mountains.

She revealed the good news on Wednesday through her social media platforms where she expressed her joy having said “YES” to her lover.

The jolly TV presenter continued to reveal how she feels lucky to have her bestfriend as her future husband.

“I’m so lucky to call this bestie and most amazing human being, my future husband. This year has been tough, but I am grateful,” she added.

I'm so lucky to call this bestie & most amazing human being, my future husband. This yr has been tough, but I am grateful. pic.twitter.com/8BcpaJAZ11 — Judithiana Namazzi (@Judithiana) December 16, 2020

Congratulations Judy! Who’s next?