Golden Production singer Mesach Semakula is remembering his late dad as today marks exactly 17 years since he passed on.
The “Mukama Kyalimpa” singer paid tribute to his late dad through a tweet he shared with a touching short story disclosing how his dad was a loving soul.
On 17th December 2003, a loving soul was called by the Almighty to another life and today makes 17 years since you died, Rest in peace Daddy ur still remembered n always shall be we thank the almighty for the time we shared together.Mesach Semakula