Kampala Metropolitan Police PRO, SP Patrick Onyango has issued out a stern warning to indoor and outdoor event organizers, plus the public, that the Ministry of Health guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions are still effective.

Basing on the statement cited by this website that is written on the KMP Facebook page, the warning is for events organizers and revellers to desist from breaking the law.

The statement furthermore warned that whoever will be found attending such events will be arrested for flouting Covid-19 restrictions and breaching the law.

This comes after security enforcers came across several adverts both online and on mainstream media advertising parties in different places such as hotels, beaches, and other open areas.