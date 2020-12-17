Kampala Metropolitan Police PRO, SP Patrick Onyango has issued out a stern warning to indoor and outdoor event organizers, plus the public, that the Ministry of Health guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions are still effective.
Basing on the statement cited by this website that is written on the KMP Facebook page, the warning is for events organizers and revellers to desist from breaking the law.
The statement furthermore warned that whoever will be found attending such events will be arrested for flouting Covid-19 restrictions and breaching the law.
This comes after security enforcers came across several adverts both online and on mainstream media advertising parties in different places such as hotels, beaches, and other open areas.
We have read, listened, and seen several advertisements both online and traditional media advertising parties in different places like hotels, beaches, and other open areas. Ministry of Health guidelines still stand and the COVID19 instruments:
The Public Health (Control of COVID-19) rules, 2020, that was put in place to fight the spread of Coronavirus is still in operation.
We want to warn the organizers of these parties to desist from breaking the law and stop advertising for the events. We appeal to members of the public to report to us any party or event that breaches the Coronavirus regulations. We also warn any person that will attend such events that will be arrested for breaching the laws. SP Patrick Onyango PRO KMP.Police