Talented rising band singer and songwriter Harry Kazibwe has shared the audio to her new jam dubbed “Tubukebere”. Listen to the song here…

Tubukebere is a Luganda word translated to mean “Lets Check Them”. In this particular track, the promising singer was encouraging fellow ladies to check their husband’s phones without fear.

The song which was producer by Diggy Buar has become a favourite for most ladies because of the message it carries.

Others have added it to their daily request lists on different media platforms.

The video to the song will be dropping anytime soon from now accordingto the singer but for now let’s enjoy the jam below: