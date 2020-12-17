The ‘Big Brunch’ concert organizer that caused a stir on social media after the arrest of Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems identified as Ivan Ndugu has been granted bail. We have learned.

The event organizer has been granted bail after a court session that was conducted on Zoom as he seeked to be released from Kitalya prison together with the co-accused who had been remanded to Kigo prison.

The case has since been adjourned to 1st February 2021. This comes just a few hours after the Nigerian artists were set free on Tuesday 15th December and they have since jetted back to their country.

Event organizers of last weekend's Big Brunch event appearing before the court on zoom seeking to be released from Kitalya and Kigo prisons respectively. #SparkTVNews pic.twitter.com/wIWYF0AljV — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 16, 2020

The event organizers and artists were remanded to Kitalya and Kigo prisons on charges of flouting and spreading an infectious disease (Covid-19).

The artists’ arrest brought about an online war between Nigerian artists and Ugandans.