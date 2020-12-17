Uganda Musicians Association president Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda plans to charge Shs 500k per head in the first concert he’ll stage after lockdown.

Ugandan artistes have not had the privilege to perform for their fans since March when concerts were banned by the Ministry of Health due to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, however, Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and Tems performed at Ddungu Resort at the Big Brunch concert.

The concert organisers received heavy criticism from several artistes and other stakeholders after police arrested the performers and remanded them in Kitalya prison.

Ykee personally cited disunity in the music industry and favoritism within the policy enforcers who let the concert happen and only reacted with the arrests.

Through his Twitter, the Mpaka Records boss also revealed that he will be performing soon for his fans but the tickets will go for UGX 500,000.

“1st concert after a 9 month lockdown 500K entrance fee!! We are about to make history,” read the note in his Tweet.

I HOPE YOU SAVED UP SOME MONEY !!! #ConcertLoading pic.twitter.com/Nf6rYHsp68 — YKEE BENDA (@YkeeBenda) December 16, 2020

He vows to go on with his plans and hold the concert despite Ministry of Health maintaining that concerts are still banned.

The concert is still on #OneManShow if Oma can do it …The President can do it even bigger !!! #ConcertLoading pic.twitter.com/mGXH0Cl734 — YKEE BENDA (@YkeeBenda) December 16, 2020

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially raised a firestorm from local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool blasted authorities that let the concert go on as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

As of today, Bebe Cool has sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.