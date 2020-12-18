Black Market Records singers Nina Roz and Daddy Andre combine again on a new song dubbed ‘Nangana’. The visuals are out.

You’re not so wrong to say that music is now the family business for Daddy Andre and Nina Roz who made their relationship official with a Kukyala ceremony a few months ago.

They have worked on a couple of projects together with Andre as the producer and Nina as the artiste but on Nangana, they combine efforts as singers.

Complementing each other’s music styles, they drop this new love song produced and written by Daddy Andre himself. The visuals were directed by Heights Montage.

Watch the video below: