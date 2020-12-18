Ronald Mayinja has come under heavy criticism after appearing in a video smoking weed in public. He explains that it was just part of his research.

In the viral video which went viral on social media, Ronald Mayinja, together with fellow singer King Michael and events promoter Bajjo, are seen puffing weed amidst a crowd of NRM supporters.

The video which has been circulating has caused criticism against the singer who recently rejoined President Museveni’s campaign team with his song ‘Mzee Akalulu Kako’.

In his defense, however, Mayinja while appearing on NBS TV noted that he only puffed the weed to be able to relate with the youths to whom he had been sent so as to find out why they smoke weed.

VIDEO: Musician Ronald Mayinja smokes weed to fight Covid-19 while 'campaigning' for President @KagutaMuseveni.



Catch all the details in tonight’t #NBSUncut.



Showing at 7:45 PM. #NextMediaEnt #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/uik55NjXhA — NBS Television (@nbstv) December 16, 2020

Read Also: Ronald Mayinja has no backbone to stand on his own – Jenkins Mukasa

“It was how to associate with the type of people I had met. I was trying to calm them down so that they could listen to what I wanted to say. If I hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t have reached an agreement,” revealed Ronald Mayinja.

After my action, they calmed down and started telling me why they smoke it and promised to reduce on how much they smoke. It wasn’t showbiz, it was research. Ronald Mayinja

“I do not smoke weed but according to the research I was carrying out, I had to go to those who smoke it and find out why they smoke it. They tell us that when carrying out research, you have to relate with the people by doing what they do before advising them against the bad acts,” Mayinja added.