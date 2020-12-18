Singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has, at last, launched his latest business venture dubbed King Spot bar and restaurant that is located in Entebbe near Nkumba University.

The “Saala Puleesa” singer’s new business venture launch was graced by his very close friends Gravity Omutujju and Spice Diana who looked excited by King Saha’s impressive business moves.

The news first went public about a month ago and when we contacted him for a comment he wasn’t clear enough about the update as he awaited the right time to share the news with his fans and followers.

King Saha and Spice Diana

According to the video clip spotted by this website, the new hangout in Entebbe has enough space to host birthday parties, graduations, and all other kinds of parties, plus a washing bay.

Read Also: King Saha stings Bebe Cool, trashes ‘Feeling’ collabo with Rudeboy

Besides music and now the bar and restaurant business, King Saha has for long been known to be a commercial farmer who mints lots of cash from cash crops and employs quite a number of workers on his farms.

Congratulations King Saha!