For some good time now, NBS TV After 5 presenter MC Kats has been receiving messages of love and applause from friends and fans on social media since he revealed his HIV status.

Many regarded MC Kats’ act as a crucial health initiative when he went public about his HIV status in December 2019.

The latest is that the the renown media personality MC Kats, born Edwin Katamba, has started a campaign to end stigma against HIV/AIDS.

The self-proclaimed King of the Mic’s new journey is an edutainment campaign to eradicate stigmatizing people living with HIV.

In this initiative, Kats will be working closely with the Uganda Network on Law, Ethics and HIV/AIDS (UGANET), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The AIDS Support Organization (TASO), The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Open Society Initiative for Eastern Africa (OSIEA).

“Kats’ initiative is expected to go a long way in reaching out especially to the young people living with HIV,” said Dorothy an official from UGANET.

She said this at a dialogue that was organized on Wednesday at Serena Hotel where Kats was one of the panelists.