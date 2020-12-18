The Ministry of Health has requested the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) to ban singer Eric Opoka a.k.a Eezzy’s song titled “Tumbiza Sound” from airing on all mass media channels for allegedly misleading the public about the Standard Operating Producers of Covid-19.

Basing on a letter from MoH, the song has caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency amongst members of the public.

They, therefore, decided to work hand-in-hand with the UCC, ICT, and Ministry of Information to ensure the song is banned from playing on electronic media.

It has been noted with concern that there is a song being broadcasted on electronic and social media with messages contradicting the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures on COVID-19 prevention titled “Tumbiza Sound”. The message in the song has, in turn, caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency among the public. Dr. Henry G. Mwebase

The statement furthermore requests that going forward, all edutainment songs with health information/messages on COVID-19 passed onto the different media houses be harmonized with the ministry of health before they are aired.

Below is the letter in full: