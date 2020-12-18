Nigerian singer Omah Lay blames the organisers of the ‘Big Brunch’ show which caused his arrest for putting several fans in harms way.

Omah Lay is back in Nigeria having been released from a Ugandan prison on Tuesday 15th December 2020.

Having performed at Ddungu Resort on Saturday at the event dubbed the ‘Big Brunch’, Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi, plus four other Ugandans were accused of negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease.

The 23-year-old singer has decided to out the past behind him BUT not without blame which he piles on the event organisers (Kasana Events’ East Meets West Ug) for not being honest enough.

I have put this behind me and back to what I know how to do best. One Africa. Omah is home! Omah Lay

Three days ago, Omah Lay questioned how him as a singer was the one arrested yet he didn’t organise the show. He felt he was being “set up”.

I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them… — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

On Wednesday, he had similar questions as he narrated his stand as per the entire saga. The blame, according to him, still belongs to the organizers.

Read Also: Omah Lay, Tems released: Ugandan journalists and Bebe Cool thrown out of Nigerian embassy

In his argument which he passed through Twitter, Omah Lay reveals how the show organizers proved to them as artistes that all clearances including COVID19 compliance had been secured.

“Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances which of course included Covid 19 compliance,” notes Omah Lay.

He feels that his only role then was to make sure he flies into the country and perform since the situation and police protection had been confirmed.

At that point, my sole obligation became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did in the full glance and protection of the Ugandan police. — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

He apologises to the fans that cane out to show as he notes that putting them in harms way was bot his intention at all.

Omah Lay also thanks them for turning up in big numbers and supporting his and Tems at the concert and standing with him during the dark days.

The ‘Lol Lo’ singer goes ahead to thank his family, music label, fellow artistes, celebrities, and other authorities who helped him through the situation.

He maintains that the whole scenario is behind him and his focus is now fully on what he does best – MUSIC!

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially raised a firestorm from local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool blasted authorities that let the concert go on as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

As of today, Bebe Cool has sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.