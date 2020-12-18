The Ministry of Health, in a letter addressed to UCC, requested to have Eezzy’s song ‘Tumbiza Sound’ banned for misinforming Ugandans on the COVID-19 SOPs.

The letter dated 4th December 2020 describes the song as one with messages contradicting the MoH SOPs on COVID-19 prevention.

The letter by Ministry if Health to UCC

Tumbiza Sound was released over four months ago with the video to the song arriving on 15th September 2020 on YouTube.

Since release, it is one of the biggest songs this year in the local music industry for it’s hilarious lyrics and danceable beats.

Several Ugandans have made skits and promo videos using the song and you’d say it came at a time when Ugandans needed it the most with bars and concerts banned.

In the song, Eezzy requests the government to open bars and other hangouts so that revelers can start partying again.

The Northern Uganda-based singer emphasises that revelers are able to wear masks, use sanitisers and apply other SOPs as guided by the Ministry of Health.

Eezzy, who has been doing music for more than five years now, acknowledges that Tumbiza Sound is his biggest song thus far.

He has managed to perform at various virtual shows because of the hit song and he has fetched such a huge fan base in the last 4 months.

Eezzy performs Tumbiza Sound at Club Beatz At Home concert

The news about MoH wanting his song banned did not shake him as he noted that he has so much more from where that came from.

Even if the song (Tumbiza Sound) is banned, I know I have the capability to release a song that is even better than this one because I write my music. Eezzy

Since a copy of the MoH letter surfaced online, several Ugandans including fellow celebrities have stood with Eezzy saying that he is being targeted by authorities for no good reason.

At the end of the day, I too believe that Eezzy is the one to benefit most from the entire saga. All it does is publicise his works and promote his brand and music even further.

This has been witnessed before in similar situations where a couple of Ugandan songs only went more viral after UCC banning them for whatever reasons.

Remember Master Blaster’s “Embooko”? How about Bobi Wine’s “Kyarenga”? Many other songs have been blessed in disguise by UCC’s ban and “Tumbiza Sound” only has one way to go – UP!

The reactions are already dominating social media as members of the public question Ministry of Health’s priorities.

Below are some more reactions from the public about the prospect of having the song banned:

The banning of @Eezzymusic Tumbiza Sound song is a painful & disturbing thing for any artiste who has been looking for a Big Hit, and after getting it such happens…



But he's a very talented guy & more is yet to come…. #Kaluma #TumbizaSound #KatumbaOyee pic.twitter.com/3HJ5ohkvLj — #KatumbaOyee (@deejaycrim) December 18, 2020

Anybody got Tumbiza sound T shirts ? ..We should wear them and play the song too ,till they get tired of it …. — BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile "Tumbiza" song is now at over 500k views on YouTube and i predict it will hit 1M in a week. — Lucky Mbabazi (@LuckyMbabazi) December 18, 2020

Imagine banning a song before you pay doctors who are working on the front line for COVID. What a time. What a country. https://t.co/yVrBq1cEi3 — Kemiyondo (@Kemi_yondo) December 18, 2020

Am now searching for that Nigerian who called this country a ‘Whatsapp’ group to reward him #TumbizaSound #Eezzy

Kili Uganda Mama nyabo pic.twitter.com/USZcSPpxOT — Perisha Aisha (@aisha_perisha) December 18, 2020

Tusiiiima comedy hadn’t had a day’s good laugh as this one Webaale TUMBIZA mawulile Raymond https://t.co/0Ac5eqc2hG — Aidah’s Son (@DjCiza) December 18, 2020

EeZzy was willing to enter the bar with sanitizer and face masks.



He was even willing to social distance, obey the curfew and get quarantined for 14 days INSIDE THE BAR. — Kakalabanda (@ErnestAkor) December 18, 2020

Tumbiza Sound is a way bigger issue at Ministry of Health than scarcity of Oxygen in referral hospitals? SMH — Mutana ❁ (@bruno_akampa) December 18, 2020

Is it just me or are DJs on radio and tv playing more and more of Tumbiza sound today.

Remember "term egenda n'ebyaayo" in High school.

Looks like our dear Ministry of health unknowingly just put Eezzy's song on top of the billboard. pic.twitter.com/uytvB99nJx — Daniel Lutaaya (@daniellutaaya) December 18, 2020