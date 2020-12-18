The Ministry of Health, in a letter addressed to UCC, requested to have Eezzy’s song ‘Tumbiza Sound’ banned for misinforming Ugandans on the COVID-19 SOPs.
The letter dated 4th December 2020 describes the song as one with messages contradicting the MoH SOPs on COVID-19 prevention.
Tumbiza Sound was released over four months ago with the video to the song arriving on 15th September 2020 on YouTube.
Since release, it is one of the biggest songs this year in the local music industry for it’s hilarious lyrics and danceable beats.
Several Ugandans have made skits and promo videos using the song and you’d say it came at a time when Ugandans needed it the most with bars and concerts banned.
In the song, Eezzy requests the government to open bars and other hangouts so that revelers can start partying again.
The Northern Uganda-based singer emphasises that revelers are able to wear masks, use sanitisers and apply other SOPs as guided by the Ministry of Health.
Eezzy, who has been doing music for more than five years now, acknowledges that Tumbiza Sound is his biggest song thus far.
He has managed to perform at various virtual shows because of the hit song and he has fetched such a huge fan base in the last 4 months.
The news about MoH wanting his song banned did not shake him as he noted that he has so much more from where that came from.
Read Also: “Even if MoH bans my song, I’m capable of releasing a better one” – Eezzy
Since a copy of the MoH letter surfaced online, several Ugandans including fellow celebrities have stood with Eezzy saying that he is being targeted by authorities for no good reason.
At the end of the day, I too believe that Eezzy is the one to benefit most from the entire saga. All it does is publicise his works and promote his brand and music even further.
This has been witnessed before in similar situations where a couple of Ugandan songs only went more viral after UCC banning them for whatever reasons.
Remember Master Blaster’s “Embooko”? How about Bobi Wine’s “Kyarenga”? Many other songs have been blessed in disguise by UCC’s ban and “Tumbiza Sound” only has one way to go – UP!
The reactions are already dominating social media as members of the public question Ministry of Health’s priorities.
Below are some more reactions from the public about the prospect of having the song banned: