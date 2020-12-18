Singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo is worried that music manager Ivan Lubega a.k.a Karma Ivan is likely to spoil his brother Pallaso.

The “Wiggle Wiggle” singer echoed his worries about Pallaso getting spoilt by his manager when he came across photos of Gravity Omutujju, Eddy Whizzy, and Karma Ivan puffing weed.

He then swiftly took to Gravity’s comment section and publicly aired out his worries of how Karma Ivan could soon spoil his brother Pallaso.

On the photos shared by Gravity, the rapper captioned requesting the government to legalize weed because he enjoys its smell.